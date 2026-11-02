Russia reports cyberattack on Emergency Ministry app — NDTV World

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, of the aggressor state, said that its mobile application for warnings about drone attacks and other threats had come under a massive cyberattack. According to the ministry, the perpetrators gained the ability to send false information to the public.

Statement by the Russian agency

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a Telegram message that specialists were working to resolve the problem. NDTV World reports on the incident.

The Russian agency’s statement came several hours after Ukraine reported possible interference with the Air Alert app. False warnings about a radiation threat appeared in it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ukraine’s statement

Ukraine’s Air Force and the Center for Countering Disinformation said that the app had likely been subjected to hostile interference. Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed the app’s hacking to AFP.

The SPRAVDI Center for Strategic Communications said in a post on X that Russia was responsible for the hack. At the same time, a separate app concerning Kyiv continued to operate normally, Kyiv city authorities reported.

Pause in fighting

The cyberattacks occurred after the end of the longest ceasefire since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, limited to the eastern part of Kherson Oblast. According to the publication, the pause in fighting made it possible to conduct a humanitarian mission in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, temporarily occupied by Russia.

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