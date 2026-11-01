Russian drones attacked six districts in the Kyiv region; one person was injured

Throughout the day on November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Damage from the strikes was reported in six districts: power facilities, private homes, a store, and vehicles were damaged. One woman was injured and required medical attention.

Russian forces have been attacking the region with drones for the second day in a row. The most damage was reported in the Obukhiv district, where a retail store, an energy infrastructure facility, and three vehicles were damaged. A woman was also injured in the district. She was hospitalized with an abrasion near her right shoulder blade and an acute stress reaction. Medical personnel provided her with the necessary care.

In the Boryspil district, four private homes were damaged as a result of the attack. Damage to energy infrastructure facilities was also reported in two other districts—Brovary and Bucha. In the Fastiv and Bila Tserkva districts, private homes were damaged. Three houses were damaged in each district.

In total, the effects of the Russian attacks were recorded in six districts of the Kyiv region. According to the regional military administration, residential buildings, transportation, and energy infrastructure were the hardest hit. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Two people were injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on the Kyiv region. In the Brovary district, a private residential house and a farm building were damaged.

Throughout the day on October 29, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The effects of the enemy strikes were observed in four districts of the region.

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