On the night of November 1, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region. The strike also damaged a cell tower, a warehouse, and several other facilities in Vinnytsia.

Last night, the region endured yet another massive attack by Russian forces. Energy infrastructure facilities were the primary targets. However, other facilities were also damaged. Specifically, a cell tower and a private warehouse were damaged. Windows were shattered in high-rise buildings. Public transportation stops and one car in Vinnytsia were also damaged. “Energy infrastructure facilities were attacked. There is also damage to a cell tower, a private warehouse, windows in high-rise buildings, as well as public transportation stops and a car in Vinnytsia,” Natalia Zabolotna reported.

At this time, the Regional State Administration head’s statement contains no information about fatalities or injuries resulting from the attack. It is also unclear exactly which energy facilities were damaged and how severe the damage is. Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified. Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the nighttime attack.

In Vinnytsia on October 26 at approximately 10:10 a.m., a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a drone attack. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

As a result of Russia’s nighttime attack in Vinnytsia, residential buildings in two neighborhoods—Zamosti and Maly Khutory—were damaged. A high-rise building in Zamosti was hit directly, and in Maly Khutory, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. There were no fatalities; two people are in the hospital.

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