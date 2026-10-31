U.S. President Donald Trump stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are nearing an agreement.

“I think we’re getting close to reaching an agreement on this issue. I haven’t said this before. But now I can say it,” Trump said.

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At the same time, the U.S. president did not specify exactly what agreements he was referring to or when a concrete result might be achieved.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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