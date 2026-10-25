On Sunday, October 25, an industrial facility was attacked in the city of Yelets in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast. According to Russian monitoring channels, the “Energia” plant, which manufactures batteries and power supplies for military equipment, may have been hit by a missile strike. Russian authorities confirmed the attack on the industrial zone but did not name the facility that was targeted.

Igor Artamonov, governor of the Lipetsk region, stated that the Yelets industrial zone was attacked on October 25. According to him, emergency services are already on the scene. “Emergency services are already on the scene,” Artamonov wrote on social media.

At the same time, Russian monitoring channels reported that the strike may have been carried out with cruise missiles targeting the “Energia” plant. There is currently no official confirmation that this particular facility was the target. Nor have there been any reports on the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

What is known about the “Energia” plant

According to the Telegram channel Astra, “Energia” is one of Russia’s largest research and production enterprises, specializing in chemical power sources. Simply put, the plant manufactures batteries and other power sources for various types of equipment. Its products are used in several industries, including the defense industry, civil aviation, maritime transport, and the energy sector. The company’s products include batteries for drones, power sources for air defense missile systems, as well as batteries for aviation and the navy.

Due to its ties to the Russian military-industrial complex, the plant is subject to sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, and Ukraine.

The plant has been attacked before

The “Energia” plant has been targeted in attacks before. In May 2025, a fire broke out in one of its production workshops following a strike. An attack on the plant was also reported in January 2026. The extent of the damage to the plant as a result of the October 25 strike is currently unknown. There is also no information about a possible halt in production or the impact of the attack on the plant’s operations. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On the night of October 25, drones attacked the Avisma plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai, Russia. The plant is part of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation—one of the world’s largest titanium producers. Russian authorities reported minor damage to the industrial facility but claim that it continues to operate.

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