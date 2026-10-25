Soldiers of the 95th Separate AirborneAssault Brigade captured 21-year-old Russian conscript Yaroslav Sidorov, who had previously served in the Primorsky Krai and was engaged in radio reconnaissance against China and North Korea.

According to the prisoner, in late August 2025, he was offered a contract with the prospect of further education; however, instead of being admitted to a university, he was sent to fight in Ukraine, under threat of reprisal if he refused. In February, while near the village of Berezove, the Russian soldier’s position was struck by a Ukrainian drone. Having lost contact with his unit and his partner, Sidorov went into hiding until he surrendered to paratroopers. While in captivity, the Russian stated that he did not want to return to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

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Source: an interview with the prisoner of war, published by the military on YouTube.

Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed ForcesG took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers.

Nikita, with the call sign Zergut, a Russian citizen fighting on Ukraine’s side as part of the “Siberian Battalion” of the Main Intelligence Directorate, addressed the Russian troops. He urged them not to follow orders from their commanders, to surrender, or to join units fighting on Ukraine’s side.

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