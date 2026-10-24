In the evening, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a warehouse belonging to a private company in the Bezlyudivska community in Kharkiv Oblast. The drone hit the roof of the building, causing a fire to break out in the warehouse.

Units of the State Emergency Service and the local fire department have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike. Rescuers are working under the threat of further attacks.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured a Russian soldier who had been sent to raise the Russian tricolor in the rear of Ukraine.

As a reminder, over the past two months, operators from the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have eliminated more than 25 occupiers and taken another 13 prisoner.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Commander of the “Center” Military Group, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, stated that Ukraine may achieve new successes on the front lines in the very near future. According to him, in terms of scale and results, these successes could be comparable to Operation “Vivaldi.”

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