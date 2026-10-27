Video: The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack

On the night of October 26–27, Russian forces launched another ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. In the capital, strikes were recorded on administrative and non-residential buildings; the South Bridge and subway infrastructure were damaged.

An air raid alert was declared again in Kyiv at 3:26 a.m. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes. A series of explosions rang out in the capital, after which Russian forces again launched ballistic missiles at the city.

At 3:58 a.m., Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that an administrative building in the Podilskyi district had been hit. Non-residential buildings were damaged at two other locations.

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Around 5:04 a.m., it was reported that the South Bridge had been hit. Metro infrastructure was also damaged, Klitschko said.

How Public Transportation Is Operating in Kyiv After the Attack

Due to the aftermath of the shelling, traffic across the South Bridge has been restricted, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The changes also affected train service on the Green Line (Syretsko-Pecherska) of the metro. Currently, trains are running on two separate sections:

between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations;

between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations.

The Kyiv City Military Administration urged Kyiv residents to take these restrictions into account when planning their routes.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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