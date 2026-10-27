A Russian drone damaged a power facility in Bukovina, leaving part of Chernivtsi without power

On the evening of October 26, a Russian drone damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Chernivtsi region, leaving part of Chernivtsi without power. The power outages disrupted public transportation, traffic lights, and water supply systems.

This was reported by Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk.

According to the mayor, power went out in certain areas of the regional capital following the attack. At that time, city authorities were assessing the extent of the damage. Emergency crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible.

Due to the power outage, trolleybus service was temporarily suspended. Traffic lights also experienced disruptions: some were not working, while others operated on backup batteries.

The power outages also affected the water supply. According to the city water utility, water was being supplied at reduced pressure.

All of the city’s social service facilities switched to backup power from generators. Utility services were prepared to respond promptly to the consequences of the emergency.

To transport passengers, an additional option was provided to use city buses. They were to travel to the depot along the central streets and pick up passengers at stops along the route.

Later, Roman Klichuk reported that the situation had improved. As of 10:20 p.m. on October 26, power was gradually being restored in Chernivtsi, and all of the city’s critical infrastructure facilities had already been reconnected.

“All critical infrastructure facilities have already been reconnected,” the mayor reported on his Telegram channel.

However, the message did not specify when power would be fully restored to all consumers. There was also no specific information regarding the resumption of trolleybus service at the time of the last update.

Source: Roman Klichuk

As a reminder, power outages lasting up to nine hours are scheduled for October 27 in the Kyiv region.

The Ministry of Energy reported new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were canceled. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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