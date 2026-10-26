The occupied Luhansk region is under a massive drone attack. Amid the attack, a series of explosions rocked the city.

Footage of the city after the explosions has appeared online. Information about the possible consequences of the attack has not yet been specified.

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On the night of October 23, drones attacked occupied Luhansk. Following the attack, the city experienced power outages.

On October 21, dozens of explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk during a drone attack. According to reports, the building of the former “Ukrtelecom” was hit.

On the night of October 9, occupied Luhansk came under a massive drone attack that lasted several hours. According to local residents, several fires broke out in the city, and power outages were also reported.

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