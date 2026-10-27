The Russians attacked Dnipro and the surrounding region more than 40 times over the course of the evening; there are casualties

Since the evening of October 26, Russian forces have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and aerial bombs. Three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Infrastructure in Dnipro was damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi District, the enemy attacked the communities of Shakhtarska, Vasylkivska, and Petropavlivska. Apartment buildings, private homes, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out.

Two women, aged 55 and 77, were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. A 27-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Mirivka, and Chervonohryhorivka. A private home was damaged.

In the Pavlohrad district, the Russian army attacked the Bohdanivska and Troitska communities. A private home and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Kamyanske district, Russian forces attacked the Verkhivtsevska community.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

As a reminder, in Kyiv, an Auchan store in the Prospekt shopping center was damaged by a Russian attack.

On the evening of October 26, a Russian drone damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Chernivtsi region, leaving part of Chernivtsi without electricity.

A 41-year-old DTEK miner was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad.

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