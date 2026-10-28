Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and drones; air defense forces shot down 71 targets

On the night of October 27–28, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 88 drones of various types, including 38 jet-powered drones. Air defense forces neutralized 71 aerial targets, including 31 jet-powered drones. At the same time, strikes were recorded at eight locations, and debris from the downed targets fell at two locations.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on October 27, Russian troops launched an “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missile from Taganrog in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, as well as 88 attack UAVs of various types. Among them were Shahed drones—including 38 jet-powered ones—as well as S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T,” “Gerbera,” and decoy drones of the “Parody” type.

The drones were launched from the Orel and Kursk regions in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea—specifically from the Gvardeyskoye area.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or neutralized 71 enemy drones, including 31 jet-powered ones. Airstrikes were recorded at eight locations, and debris was found at two.

Dnipropetrovsk Region

On the night of October 28, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and missiles.

Infrastructure was damaged in the Dniprovskyi District.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Dubovykivska community came under attack. A private home there was destroyed.

In the Nikopol region, the Russians attacked the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities. A dormitory at an educational institution was damaged, and a fire broke out.

In the Kamyanske district, the occupiers struck infrastructure in the Piatykhatska and Verkhivtsevska communities.

On the night of October 27, Russian troops launched “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and deployed 280 attack drones, including 69 jet-powered ones. The enemy also used “Gerbera” drones and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and Crimea, specifically from the Gvardeysk district.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

According to preliminary data as of 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense shot down or neutralized 257 aerial targets: two “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles and 255 drones of various types, including Shahed and “Gerbera.” Of these, 56 were jet-powered.

At that time, strikes were recorded at 25 locations, and debris from the downed targets fell at 16 locations. At the time this report was released, combat operations were still ongoing.

Poltava Oblast. In the Omelnytska community of the Kremenchuk District, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of a gardening association. One of the summer cottages caught fire, and windows in nearby buildings were also damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Cherkasy Region. Defense forces neutralized five Russian drones. There were no casualties, and no reports of property damage were received. A survey of the area was ongoing.

On the night of October 26, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 25, the enemy deployed an X-31P anti-radar missile, three X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as 140 attack drones. Of these, 70 were jet-powered.

Russia also used “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” decoy drones. They were launched from Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Millerovo in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea—specifically from the Gvardeyskoye area.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces neutralized three X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 112 drones of various types, including 56 jet-powered ones. Impacts were recorded at 15 locations, and debris was found at four. At the time this report was published, the Russian attack was still ongoing.

Odesa Region

Overnight, Russian troops attacked a private industrial enterprise and a garage cooperative several times. Large-scale fires broke out. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Chernihiv Region

Two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the region.

In the Pryluky District, Russian forces attacked a hangar belonging to a private enterprise, injuring a man.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a grain storage facility caught fire, and a woman was injured. In the Koryukivka district, a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse. In the Chernihiv district, dry vegetation was on fire.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Overnight, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia. The attack damaged private homes, cars, and a commercial building. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes.

As of 7:00 a.m., four people were reported injured: two women aged 22 and 30, and two men aged 40 and 61.

Mykolaiv Region

On October 25 and during the night of October 26, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed strike drones. There were no casualties.

The occupiers struck the village of Lupareve in the Halytsynivska community of the Mykolaiv district with an FPV drone. Two cars were damaged in the attack; no one was injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol region with drones more than 10 times. The district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities, were targeted.

A high-rise building and an administrative building were damaged. According to available information, there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of yet another Russian shelling, a manufacturing plant belonging to the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena.Mikhnich was completely destroyed. The loss of the production facility was described with the words: “The factory is no more.”

Earlier, Russia attacked a food production facility in the Odesa region.

During an attack on Kyiv, Russia also destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina.

In addition, Russian shelling damaged the production facilities of the brand Harvest Clothing.

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