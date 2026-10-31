In the United States, the State Department has approved the sale to Ukraine of 500 Patriot interceptor missiles worth $2.1 billion. The purchase will be made through a U.S. program using contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway, NBC News reports.

Funding for the purchase

According to the U.S. State Department, U.S. government funds are not involved in financing this purchase. The department stated that the proposed sale serves U.S. foreign policy goals and national security objectives.

The State Department also said that the sale is intended to strengthen the security of the partner country, which the department described as a factor in political and economic stability in Europe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Need for air defense assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stressed in recent weeks the importance of Patriot systems for protection against attacks by the Russian Federation, the aggressor state. He has also said there is a shortage of Patriot missiles and other air defense assets.

Earlier, Zelenskyy accused the Pentagon of delaying the delivery of interceptor missiles that other countries had purchased for Ukraine. The announcement of the sale came amid growing criticism of Zelenskyy from U.S. President Donald Trump, who called the Ukrainian leader an obstacle to efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

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