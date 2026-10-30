Lubinec Wants to Continue Humanitarian Missions Through Melania Trump's Mediation

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, proposed conducting regular humanitarian missions coordinated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. He voiced this idea on October 30 following an operation to rescue and repatriate residents of Oleshky. According to the ombudsman, this experience demonstrated that such arrangements can help save civilians and bring people home.

Dmytro Lubinets noted that the humanitarian cooperation that helped carry out the mission in Oleshky should be continued and utilized for other operations. “I propose making humanitarian missions coordinated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump a regular occurrence. The experience in Oleshky and our collaboration with Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, have shown that such agreements make it possible to truly help people,” the ombudsman wrote.

Lubinec hopes that, with Melania Trump’s mediation, this format of humanitarian work can be expanded. This involves not only evacuating people from dangerous areas but also rescuing civilians, facilitating their return, and protecting their lives. According to the ombudsman, such operations can serve not only as a way to help specific individuals but also as a foundation for further agreements. “Such practical steps can not only save specific people but also create the conditions for negotiations on a lasting peace,” Lubinets noted.

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He also expressed separate gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his personal involvement in preparing and carrying out the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman highlighted the head of state’s support and his assistance in organizing the operation. “Thanks to the consistent stance of the head of state, for whom the protection of life and the safety of every Ukrainian citizen is an unconditional priority, we were able to ensure the necessary conditions for carrying out this extremely important humanitarian operation,” Lubinets said.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner also thanked the Ukrainian Armed Forces and all the agencies that participated in the mission. He commended their coordinated efforts, professionalism, and assistance in carrying out the mission.

What Is Known About the Humanitarian Mission in Oleshky

Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and is under Russian occupation. The issue of rescuing civilians from there remains challenging due to the danger to people and limited possibilities for evacuation. According to Lubinets, the experience of this mission has shown that humanitarian agreements and cooperation between representatives of the parties can help organize the rescue of people. He specifically mentioned cooperation with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and coordination involving Melania Trump.

Currently, Lubinets’ proposal is not to limit efforts to a single operation, but to make such humanitarian missions a regular practice. At the same time, the ombudsman did not provide specific dates for future operations or details regarding their organization in his statement. Dmytro Lubinets announced his proposal on Facebook.

Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: 25 buses have been prepared to provide aid and evacuate civilians.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in the occupied town of Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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