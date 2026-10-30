A Russian FPV drone struck a private residence in the Sumy region—one person was injured

On October 30, Russian forces attacked a private residence in the Stetskivskyi Starosty of Sumy Oblast with an FPV drone. The homeowner was injured in the attack—she sustained multiple injuries and is currently receiving medical care. A residential building also caught fire, and rescue workers were on the scene.

A Russian FPV drone struck a private residence in the Stetskivskyi Starosty. The woman who owns the home was injured as a result of the strike. “The owner of the home was injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on a private residence in the Stetskivsky Starosty,” Kryvosheyenko said. The woman sustained multiple injuries. She is currently receiving qualified medical care. The head of the city’s military administration did not provide any further details about her condition.

In addition, the drone strike caused a residential building to catch fire. Emergency services arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the fire and address the aftermath of the Russian attack. According to the Sumy City Military Administration, efforts to address the aftermath of the strike are ongoing. The report did not provide any information about other damage or casualties. Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported the attack on his Telegram channel.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured as a result of the Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.





Read us on