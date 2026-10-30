Video: Soldiers from the Third Corps shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Luhansk region

During an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed.

Soldiers of the Third Army Corps destroyed a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter in the Luhansk region, according to a statement from the corps’ press service.

According to military sources, during a raid on enemy logistics, a team of “Hornet” kamikaze drones from the SKYFOM strike wing platoon of the Unmanned Systems Battalion detected the Russian helicopter and attempted to intercept it in the air. Due to the appearance of Ukrainian drones, the Mi-8 crew was forced to change course.

Since the helicopter’s cruising speed exceeded that of the strike drones, they were able to strike it only after it had landed. The first “Hornet” struck the area of the fuel tanks, and the second drone confirmed the target’s destruction.

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The Third Army Corps stated that as a result of the attack, the helicopter was completely destroyed by fire.

The Russian army uses Mi-8 helicopters to transport personnel and cargo, evacuate the wounded, and provide fire support. The corps emphasized that it continues to destroy enemy military equipment using drones.

Source: Third Army Corps

Earlier, Special Operations Forces soldiers carried out an ambush behind Russian lines and destroyed an occupiers’ vehicle.

We should add that the Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian military has destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian army boats and vessels.

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