Throughout the day on October 30, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery. Four districts were targeted, including Dnipro and communities in the Nikopol region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

Throughout the day on October 30, the occupiers struck settlements in the region with drones and artillery. In total, more than 40 strikes were recorded. In Dnipro, the shelling damaged the train station, apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities, and vehicles. Two women were injured. The report from the head of the Regional Military Administration did not include information about their condition.

Russian troops also attacked the Nikopol district. Nikopol itself, as well as the Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, came under fire. Private homes, a retail kiosk, and agricultural equipment were damaged there. One person was killed as a result of the shelling in the Nikopol region. Another person was injured—a 60-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors assess his condition as moderate.

In the Synelnykivsky District, Russian troops struck warehouse facilities. A fire broke out there following the strike. Damage to infrastructure was reported in the Kamyansky District.

Thus, over the course of the day, Russian attacks claimed the life of one person and injured three more residents of the region. Residential buildings, a train station, vehicles, warehouses, and infrastructure facilities sustained damage. Details regarding the extent of the damage are still being determined. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks.

On October 30, Russian troops launched several new strikes on the Dnipro train station; passengers and staff were evacuated to shelters.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro train station, killing at least 13 people.

The Russian strike on the Dnipro train station claimed the lives of five railway workers; among the dead were two female conductors.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers.

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