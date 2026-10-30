Ukraine is working to ensure that its missiles and drones can strike targets even farther from the Ukrainian border—in remote regions of Russia. On October 30, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s current long-range strike capabilities already cover Russian targets across a territory stretching from Yamal to Western Siberia. The president also announced plans to expand the units responsible for such operations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the military for their accuracy and for regularly striking Russian targets. According to the head of state, Ukraine continues to develop its capabilities to strike military and other targets at significant distances. Currently, targets in Russia stretching from Yamal to Western Siberia are within range of Ukrainian weapons. At the same time, Kyiv is working to ensure that drones and missiles can travel even greater distances.

“For every Russian strike on our cities and communities, there is always our entirely justified response. As of today, Russian targets along the line from Yamal to Western Siberia are within range of our precision strikes, and we are working to ensure that our drones and missiles can reach even more distant Russian territories,” Zelenskyy stated.

The president also noted that, based on the report’s findings, key directions for the further deployment of Ukrainian long-range weapons have been identified. Specific mention was made of expanding the units responsible for planning and conducting such operations.

According to Zelenskyy, these units will be developed within several structures of the Defense Forces. Specifically, these include units of the Security Service of Ukraine and the “Alpha” Special Operations Center. Intelligence agencies and other components of the Defense Forces will also be involved in this work. “Our deep-strike units will also be scaled up—both based on the capabilities of the SBU and, in particular, the ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center, as well as on our intelligence and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the development of long-range weapons is of vital importance for the country’s defense. He called Ukraine’s ability to strike at long ranges one of the real guarantees of preserving independence during wartime. In his view, these capabilities will remain important even after hostilities end—as part of the state’s long-term security.

At the same time, the president did not specify exactly which new missiles or drones are planned to be deployed, by how many kilometers their range will increase, or when these new capabilities might become available. For now, the discussion centers on the general direction of the work, which Zelenskyy outlined following a military briefing. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this announcement on October 30 after a briefing on the results of Ukraine’s long-range strikes in September and October.

A warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by fire following a strike by FP-1 drones. The company Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Satellite photos of the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation following the attack have been published online. The images allow for an assessment of the damage caused to the facility.

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