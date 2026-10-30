Zelenskyy sent certain signals to Putin through the leaders of Finland and Norway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were coordinated in advance with Kyiv.

This was stated by Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing.

“The President of Ukraine asked his counterparts in Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Putin. They conveyed these messages and positions, communicating the points the president had asked them to convey, so this call was coordinated,” the spokesperson noted.

According to Tykhyi, the calls from Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre took place following prior coordination during a meeting in Oslo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine maintains diplomatic contacts with Moscow only on the condition of coordination with Kyiv. Georgiy Tykhyi called on other European leaders to coordinate their negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

During a phone call with Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre conveyed a message to him regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders reported Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

As a reminder, Putin has no intention of giving up his occupation of the Donbas, according to Reuters.



Donald Tusk assessed the results of the talks between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia will not be able to reach an agreement on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation. He emphasized that European countries must also be at the negotiating table, as the security of the entire continent will depend on the future agreement. Merz made these remarks on October 27 during a speech in Singapore.

Read us on