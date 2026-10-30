As of 10:00 p.m. on October 30, there had been 168 combat engagements along the front line. Russian troops launched the most attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 assaults. Several more battles were still ongoing at the time of the General Staff’s evening report.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian positions and shell populated areas. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out two missile strikes and 48 airstrikes. It also dropped 172 guided aerial bombs, deployed 4,506 kamikaze drones, and carried out 1,535 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

Where fighting continued in the north and the Kharkiv region

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes and dropped seven guided aerial bombs. In addition, the occupiers shelled the positions of Ukrainian defenders and populated areas 104 times.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted to attack Ukrainian units eight times. Fighting took place near Ternova, Mala Vovcha, Radkivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Shevyakivka, and Putnykove. One of the attacks was still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians did not carry out any assault operations.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attempts by Russian troops to advance. The occupiers attacked toward Druzhlyubivka, as well as near Nadiya, Myrne, Zarichne, Lyman, and Dibrova. Two engagements in this sector of the front were still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance toward Piskunivka. In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not launch any attacks.

The highest number of assaults during the day was recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. There, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, and Vilne, as well as toward Zolotyi Kolodyaz. Four firefights were still ongoing at the time of the evening report.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 14 attacks. They attempted to advance near Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Krasnopodillia, Dobropillia, and Molodetske, as well as toward Serhiivka. One battle in this sector of the front was still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 38 invaders and wounded 12 more in the Pokrovsk direction during the day. They also destroyed four vehicles and 41 enemy shelters.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders damaged three vehicles, a cannon, an electronic warfare system, and two drone control centers. Another 91 Russian military positions were damaged. In total, 286 drones of various types were destroyed or neutralized in this sector. The Russians did not conduct any assault operations in the Oleksandrivka sector.

Fighting in the South

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward Yegorivka, Novoye Zaporozhye, and Kosivtseve, and also launched attacks near Verkhnya Tersa, Hirky, and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations. In other sectors of the front, according to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation were recorded. This was the situation on the front as of 10:00 p.m. on October 30. This is stated in the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed. This was reported by the corps’ press service on October 30.

Operators from the 73rd Naval Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces carried out an ambush behind Russian lines on Russian territory. Ukrainian special forces struck the enemy, destroyed a vehicle, and seized important documents, equipment, and communications devices.

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