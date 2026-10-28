Video: Russia Destroyed a Factory Belonging to the Ukrainian Women's Clothing Brand Helena Mikhnich

As a result of yet another Russian shelling, the manufacturing plant of the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena.Mikhnich has been completely destroyed. The loss of production was reported with the words: “The factory is no more.”

The company noted that it will contact all customers whose orders cannot currently be fulfilled and will issue full refunds for the goods paid for.

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“We will contact everyone whose orders cannot be shipped and issue refunds. Of course, statistically speaking, this could happen to anyone, but I was never prepared for something like this and don’t know how to proceed…,” the brand’s statement reads.

To help the company weather this crisis and resume operations, anyone interested is invited to purchase gift certificates for any amount.

Source: Helena.Mikhnich

Earlier, Russia attacked a food production facility in the Odesa region.

During its attack on Kyiv, Russia also destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina.

In addition, Russian shelling damaged the production facilities of the brand Harvest Clothing.

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