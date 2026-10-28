GROUP 10 Special Operation in Sumy Oblast: Over 100 occupiers killed, another 29 taken prisoner

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released new footage from the GROUP 10 special operation in the Sumy region. Over the course of seven days, Ukrainian special forces cleared more than 600 hectares of territory of Russian occupiers, struck 1,100 targets, and eliminated 108 invaders. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the main objective of the operation was to thwart the offensive plans of the Russian occupying forces and prevent them from cutting off the logistics routes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Over the course of seven days, GROUP 10 operators conducted combat operations and cleared the area of enemy presence. In total, more than 600 hectares came under the control of the Ukrainian military.

After completing their missions, the cleared and secured positions were handed over to other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

During combat engagements with the enemy, the Ukrainian military achieved the following results:

1,100 enemy targets were struck ;

108 Russian invaders were eliminated ;

29 Russian military personnel were taken prisoner.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) continues to release materials on the progress of Special Operation GROUP 10 in the Sumy region.

A new selection of videos and photos was published on Wednesday, October 28, on the Telegram channel of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk direction, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed ForcesG took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers.

The “Veles” operation was joined by the 13th Brigade of the National Guard “Charter,” the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment “R.U.G” of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other units of the Defense Forces.

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