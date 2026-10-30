US First Lady Melania Trump said that routes to Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, temporarily occupied by Russia, the aggressor state, have been cleared of mines to ensure the safe passage of a humanitarian convoy. According to her, preparations for the humanitarian mission are in their final stage, and routes agreed by Ukraine and Russia have been cleared for movement.

As RMF24 reports, the convoy is to deliver food, water, medicines and other essential items to Oleshky residents. According to Ukrainian authorities, about 2,000 city residents, including 50 children, have no access to food and drinking water.

Temporary cessation of fighting

Last week, the White House reported that Ukraine and Russia, the aggressor state, had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities in Oleshky. The stated purpose of the agreement was to deliver humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians. Melania Trump also said that the agreement had been extended beyond the city so that convoys could safely reach residents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Representatives of three countries arrived at the site

David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party, said that representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia had arrived at the point from which aid delivery is to begin. According to him, the next stage of the humanitarian mission will be covered by media outlets from the three countries, which is intended to ensure “maximum transparency” of the process.

Earlier, the White House said that civilian officials from both sides would travel to Oleshky and that the trip would also be documented by a film crew from the American television channel Newsmax. According to the Financial Times, as cited by RMF24, evacuees under the local ceasefire may first be taken to Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, or to Russia, and later to territory controlled by Ukraine. Oleshky is located about four kilometers from Kherson on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

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