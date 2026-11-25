It is currently impossible to specify a timeline for the restoration of the road section of the Crimean Bridge, which was destroyed by strikes from the Ukrainian Defense Forces over a week ago, said Dmitry Yadrov, head of the Russian Ministry of Transport, on Wednesday, November 25.

According to him, it is too early to discuss a timeline, as an investigation is ongoing and a commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin is working to determine the scope of repairs for the road section of the bridge, whose construction cost Russia approximately $3.5 billion.

The road bridge, which was used by 33 million vehicles between May 2018 and May 2026, came under attack by Ukrainian forces on November 16 and 17. As a result of drone and missile attacks, the 227-meter steel arch, along with the roadway, collapsed into the Kerch Strait, blocking shipping, and experts estimate that restoring this structurally complex element could take years, provided there are no further strikes. Earlier, Khusnullin had promised to assess the timeline for restoring the destroyed span within a week.

Source: Russian media.

The Crimean Bridge may not be fully operational until the end of the war.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again, causing a section of the bridge’s road arch to collapse into the water.

Robert Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

The Russian technical community is interested in how the Ukrainian side managed to establish a stable connection in Crimea during the operation on the night of November 17.

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