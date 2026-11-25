A Norwegian with the call sign “Fenrir” arrived in Ukraine with no military experience whatsoever. Now, after a little over a year of service, he commands the international platoon of the 1st Company of the 60th Brigade. He says he decided to join the fight out of a desire to defend freedom, and the history of Norway’s occupation during World War II only strengthened his conviction.

Before arriving in Ukraine, “Fenrir” worked in construction in Norway. He had never served in the military and had no combat experience. However, the idea of going to Ukraine had been on his mind for nearly two years. During that time, he mulled over his decision and prepared for the trip.

Before leaving, the Norwegian settled all his affairs at home, quit his job, and spent several months training physically. He also contacted a Ukrainian recruitment center and agreed on an arrival date. After that, he set off for Ukraine. “Before arriving in Ukraine, I had no military experience whatsoever. I worked in construction,” the soldier says.

In just over a year of service, he went from being a rookie with no military experience to commander of the international platoon in the first company of the 60th Brigade. He had to learn a lot on the job. At the same time, his previous profession proved useful on the front lines. According to “Fenrir,” soldiers constantly need to build, repair, and set things up. So the skills he acquired in his civilian job came in handy in the army. Although he had to learn military matters practically from scratch, he gradually mastered his new duties and was promoted to a command position.

Why the Norwegian Decided to Fight for Ukraine

“Fenrir” says the main reason for coming was not a desire to pursue a military career. For him, it is first and foremost a fight for freedom. It was this conviction, he says, that kept him restless for nearly two years. “My motivation for coming is that I must fight for freedom,” he explains.

His family history also played an important role in his decision. In Norway, World War II is well remembered, and among “Fenrir’s” relatives were soldiers who fought against Nazi Germany. Since childhood, he has heard stories about those events and about how his country survived the German occupation. Now, the Norwegian draws parallels between his country’s past and what is happening in Ukraine. He sees similarities between the Norwegians’ struggle against the occupiers during World War II and the Ukrainians’ resistance to the Russian invasion.

How his family reacted to his decision

“Fenrir” says that both his friends and family supported his decision. At the same time, his loved ones understood that serving in Ukraine involved great risk. After all, he was heading to a country where a full-scale war is raging, and where soldiers face danger every day.

Despite this, he did not back down from his intention. For him, the importance of fighting for freedom outweighed his fear of the possible consequences. “But you’re fighting for freedom. And freedom comes at a price,” says “Fenrir.”

This is how the Norwegian explains his choice—to leave behind his familiar life, job, and home to join the defense of Ukraine. A man who, until recently, worked in construction and had no military experience now commands an international unit within a Ukrainian brigade.

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