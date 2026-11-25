As a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 24–25, the hotel-dormitory building of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first through the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

According to the film studio, a Russian “Shahed”-type drone crashed near the hotel-dormitory building during the night. The blast wave damaged windows on all nine floors of the building.

“From the 1st to the 9th floors,” the press office clarified, releasing photos of the aftermath of the attack.

According to preliminary reports, none of the dormitory residents were injured.

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The building is home to veterans, former film studio employees, and cultural figures.

“We are currently assessing the damage and doing our best to assist the dormitory residents,” the film studio’s press service reported.

It should be noted that the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio is one of the oldest in Ukraine. The studio has previously reported on damage and property losses resulting from Russian attacks on multiple occasions.

The film studio’s press office reported this on Facebook.

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops struck the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region, injuring two men aged 43 and 60. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

On the night of Wednesday, November 25, around midnight, Russian troops launched an attack with six “Geran”-type drones on a residential complex in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy; however, some of the drones were shot down and did not reach their targets, so there were no casualties.

On Wednesday, November 25, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

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