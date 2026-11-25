Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to carry out a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war and bring its defenders home.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that the Ukrainian side continues to work toward the return of all citizens currently held captive by Russia.

“Ukraine is consistently working to return all its citizens from Russian captivity. Our readiness for an exchange remains unchanged—we are open to concrete steps to bring Ukrainian defenders home,” the Coordination Headquarters stated in a release.

During the meeting, Dmytro Usov also drew attention to the conditions under which Russian prisoners of war are being held in the Ukrainian camp. According to him, these conditions comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law.

“As a civilized state governed by the rule of law, Ukraine adheres to the requirements of international humanitarian law. All appropriate conditions for your detention have been created here. You have the opportunity to work, rest, and maintain contact with the outside world,” Usov noted.

On November 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement with Russia on the largest-ever prisoner-of-war exchange. He made this statement following a meeting with representatives of the U.S. president—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the head of state, the agreement was reached with the consent of the American side.

Subsequently, on November 17, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to carry out the exchange in the coming weeks. At the same time, the timing of its implementation will depend on the actions of the Russian side and communication between U.S. representatives and Russia.

Thus, the Ukrainian side confirms its readiness for the exchange, but the specific timing still depends on further agreements.

This was stated by Dmytro Usov, secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, during a meeting with Russian prisoners of war at a detention camp.

Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still finalizing the exact number of participants in the exchange.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the process of coordinating the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is in its final stages. According to him, the security services of both countries are currently cross-checking lists of individuals who may be included in the exchange.

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