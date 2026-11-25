On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops struck the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region, injuring two men aged 43 and 60. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

In addition, the shelling damaged a store and an unused building. Cleanup efforts following the enemy attack are ongoing at the scene.

Source: a Telegram post by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

On the night of Wednesday, November 25, around midnight, Russian troops launched an attack with six “Geran”-type drones on a residential complex in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy; however, some of the UAVs were shot down and did not reach their targets, resulting in no casualties.

On Wednesday, November 25, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

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