On the morning of Wednesday, November 25, Russian forces launched two drone strikes on the central city hospital in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast. At 9:57 a.m., a strike was recorded on the dental department of the medical facility, and at 10:08 a.m., the enemy launched a second strike with an FPV drone on the hospital grounds.

No reports of casualties from either attack have been received. The extent of the damage to the building and additional details regarding the attacks are currently being assessed.

Source: a Facebook post by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration.

On the night of Wednesday, November 25, around midnight, Russian troops launched an attack with six “Geran”-type drones on a residential complex in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy; however, some of the UAVs were shot down and did not reach their targets, resulting in no casualties.

On Wednesday, November 25, around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

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