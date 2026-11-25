As a result of Russian shelling of the Malyn community in Zhytomyr Oblast on November 25, one person was killed and five others were wounded. Among the victims is a person whom rescuers pulled from the burning cab of a truck.

According to him, Russian troops have been attacking the Malyn community since early this morning. A local civilian enterprise came under fire, resulting in one person being injured. The occupiers also attacked a parking lot.

“Since early this morning, the enemy has been terrorizing the Malyn community. Russian troops struck a local civilian enterprise, injuring one person. The enemy also attacked a parking lot. Unfortunately, one person was killed, and three others were hospitalized at a local hospital,” the official said.

The blast wave also damaged private residential buildings. All necessary emergency services are on the scene at the impact sites.

Bunechko urged community residents not to ignore air raid sirens due to the threat of further Russian strikes.

Later, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Zhytomyr Oblast reported that the number of casualties had risen to five. Rescuers pulled one of them from the cab of a truck that was on fire after the attack.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched another massive strike on a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the shelling, the facility sustained serious damage, and electricity production was halted.

On the afternoon of November 25, Russian forces launched a massive drone strike on Odesa and its suburbs. Civilian and energy infrastructure came under attack; two women were injured, and part of the city was left without electricity.

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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