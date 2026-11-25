On the night of Wednesday, November 25, around midnight, Russian forces launched an attack using six “Geran”-type drones against a residential complex in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy; however, some of the drones were shot down and did not reach their targets, resulting in no casualties.

In the morning, an enemy “Molniya” drone struck a private residential building in the Stetskivskyi village council of the community, where residents were present at the time of the strike and suffered shock. The house’s windows and doors were shattered, and the roof was damaged; cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing at the site.

Source: a message from Serhiy Kryvosheyko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram.

On Wednesday, November 25, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

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