A high-rise residential building in Odesa was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

According to him, the blast wave shattered windows in a high-rise residential building.

“The blast wave damaged windows in a high-rise residential building. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured,” the statement said.

Serhiy Lysak added that the consequences of the Russian attack are currently being assessed.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

On the night of Wednesday, November 25, around midnight, Russian troops launched an attack with six “Geran”-type drones on a residential complex in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy; however, some of the drones were shot down and did not reach their targets, resulting in no casualties.

On Wednesday, November 25, around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

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