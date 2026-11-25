Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s initiative regarding the possible deployment of European military contingents in western Ukraine, calling the presence of anyforeign troops on Ukrainian territory “absolutely unacceptable and inadmissible” for Moscow.

The Russian official added that such scenarios have already been repeatedly rejected by the Russian leadership, despite the fact that such ideas had previously been voiced in European capitals and Brussels. Separately, Peskov criticized Johnson himself, describing his role as “destructive” and once again accusing the former British prime minister of allegedly derailing agreements to end the war in 2022.

Source: Russian media.

The former British prime minister believes that troops from the Coalition of the Willing should arrive in Ukraine even before a peace agreement with Russia is signed. According to him, they could provide logistical support and carry out missions in rear areas.

Ukraine proposes stationing a European military contingent closer to the front lines in the event of a potential cessation of hostilities. Such a presence is viewed as a deterrent and an additional security guarantee for the country.

Earlier, Lavrov emphasized that any decision to send foreign military contingents to Ukraine would provoke a harsh reaction from the Kremlin—according to him, the response is “already prepared.”

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