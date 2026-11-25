On the night of Wednesday, November 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara and the Syzran Oil Refinery in Syzran, where large-scale fires broke out as a result of the strikes.

At the Kuibyshev refinery, part of the Rosneft group with a capacity of about 7 million metric tons of oil per year, the AVT-4 and AVT-5 primary oil refining units, the reforming unit, and two storage tanks were hit; while at the Syzran Refinery, the AVT-6 unit, as well as the sulfur removal, catalytic reforming, hydrotreating, and isomerization units, were reportedly damaged, and two storage tanks were damaged.

In addition, military command provided details on the results of previous attacks on fuel infrastructure in the Rostov region: following the strike on November 23, the Novoshakhtinsk Refinery ceased operations, and following the strikes on November 16 at the “Flash Energy” LLC oil depot in Azov, two storage tanks were destroyed and four were damaged, while at the “Azovska-3” oil depot, four tanks were destroyed and five were damaged.

Source: statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of November 25, explosions were heard near several industrial facilities. The Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries were struck, as well as, presumably, an oil pumping station.

Drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out after the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm had been hit.

Also, on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. Even satellites recorded a massive fire at the facility.

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