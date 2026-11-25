On November 25, operators of long-range vehicles from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense destroyed a Russian multifunctional air and space defense reconnaissance and information complex (MRIK-VKO). It was located in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation and was designed to monitor air and space.

The Russian system was capable of detecting cruise missiles and low-observable aircraft at distances of up to 2,500 km.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the complex was capable of detecting aircraft with low radar cross-section, as well as cruise missiles at a distance of up to 2,500 km. The Russian military used the information obtained to support the operation of its air and missile defense systems.

Earlier, OSINT sources reported that on November 21, a radio-technical node of the Russian Federation’s 821st Main Center for Space Situation Reconnaissance was attacked. According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by more than 30 jet-powered drones, and the radar station and headquarters sustained serious damage.

It was this complex that provided Russian air defense and missile defense units with information on the air and space situation. Thus, its destruction weakens Russia’s ability to detect missile threats in a timely manner.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Fighters from the “Ghosts,” a special operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, carried out a series of successful strikes against high-value targets of the Russian occupation army.

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a seven-week operation in the Sumy region called “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

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