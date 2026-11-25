On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops once again attacked the energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging the main power lines and cutting off power to part of Dnipro, as well as the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts.

Utility workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows, with priority given to restoring power to critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: a post on DTEK’s official Telegram channel.

As a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country have been left without power. As of November 25, the situation is currently most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia shelled energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, causing a power outage.

In the Poltava region, a power line was damaged when an enemy drone crashed, causing a power outage.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, special emergency power outage schedules (SGAV) have been implemented.

Read us on