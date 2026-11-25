The building of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv sustained damage during a Russian shelling on November 24, 2026. At present, the relevant services are addressing the aftermath of the attack and assessing the extent of the damage.

“As a result of enemy shelling on November 24, 2026, the building of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv was damaged.

The relevant services are currently addressing the aftermath of the shelling and assessing the extent of the damage.

All necessary measures are being taken to prevent any interruption in the administration of justice and to ensure the proper functioning of the court,” the statement reads.

The court assured that it is taking steps to continue operations and prevent any disruption to the administration of justice.

At the same time, participants in court proceedings and visitors were asked to be understanding of the situation and any temporary inconveniences.

This was reported by the court’s press service.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25, the hotel-dormitory building of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first to the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops struck the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region, injuring two men aged 43 and 60. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

On the night of Wednesday, November 25, around midnight, Russian troops launched an attack with six “Geran”-type drones on a residential complex in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy; however, some of the UAVs were shot down and did not reach their targets, so there were no casualties.

On Wednesday, November 25, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

Read us on