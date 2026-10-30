Russia, an aggressor state, launched another ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. A warehouse building was hit in the Darnytskyi district, causing a fire. Shortly before this, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital, Der Spiegel reports, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Zelenskyy requests Patriot systems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that, according to intelligence data, Russia is planning new ballistic missile attacks. In his nightly video address, he again appealed to Western allies to provide more air defense capabilities, primarily U.S.-made Patriot systems.

“We need the means to destroy all this Russian evil,” Zelenskyy said. According to Ukrainian data, two Russian Su-34 combat aircraft were destroyed on the ground during the missile strike. A launcher for Russian Iskander missiles was also damaged during another attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strikes on the airfield and Dnipro

Ukraine’s Navy reported a strike with Neptune missiles on the Marinovka military airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region. The airfield is located more than 450 kilometers from territory controlled by Ukraine. The Russian military did not comment on these reports, but bloggers linked to the Russian army indirectly confirmed the loss.

In addition, Reuters, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency, reported the death of a Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant employee as a result of a drone attack. Earlier, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, stated that 13 people were killed and at least 10 were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the railway station in Dnipro.

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