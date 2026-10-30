In the United States, a group of lawmakers from both parties has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that is intended to simplify the transfer to Ukraine of certain US-origin ammunition through South Korea and other US allies. This was reported by Korea Herald.

Pre-approval mechanism

The initiative was introduced by Congressman William Keating together with five other lawmakers. The document proposes amending the Arms Export Control Act and creating a mechanism for pre-approving third-party transfers of certain defense articles originally sold by the United States.

Under the bill, South Korea, NATO member states, Australia, Japan, Israel, and New Zealand would be able to transfer certain US-supplied ammunition to Ukraine without undergoing some of the approval procedures provided for by current legislation.

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What ammunition the initiative covers

The list of weapons includes 155 mm artillery shells, long-range Excalibur artillery shells, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets.

The bill requires Ukraine to provide written assurances that it will not transfer these weapons to another state or person without the consent of the US president, unless they are demilitarized. The US president must also notify designated congressional leaders and committees before a transfer that meets the document's criteria.

The initiative, called the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine's Defense Act, also provides for encouraging long-term investments by allies and partners in the US defense industrial base and facilitating their contribution to Ukraine's defense.

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