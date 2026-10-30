The US Pentagon’s inspector general rejected a request from nine members of Congress to investigate recent restrictions on the Starlink and Starshield satellite services provided to Ukraine. This was reported by Interia, citing the Associated Press.

Request from nine lawmakers

The request for a review was prepared by four Republicans and five Democrats. The Pentagon’s inspector general said that the lawmakers’ questions would be better answered by the US Air Force.

According to a congressional staffer familiar with the matter, who spoke to AP, the inspector’s decision was perceived as a refusal to investigate, although he had the appropriate authority to do so. According to the agency, the decision raised concerns among lawmakers about the military’s and the independent inspector’s unwillingness to counter SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s influence over communications in the defense sector.

Senator’s reaction

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who supported the request, criticized the decision. According to her, an independent investigation is needed to establish accountability and prevent such a situation from happening again.

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Shaheen also said that President Donald Trump’s administration and SpaceX provided conflicting versions of the reasons for the satellite communications restrictions. She stressed the importance of investigating disruptions in systems on which Ukraine depends to protect civilians.

Positions of SpaceX and the Ukrainian authorities

Elon Musk acknowledged that SpaceX had limited the Starlink coverage area in Ukraine, explaining this as an alleged violation of the service’s terms of use. The Ukrainian authorities categorically denied these claims.

Musk also claimed that the US government controlled all changes related to the Starshield program. President Trump said that he had not ordered the restrictions to be imposed, while Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that the White House had coordinated actions with Musk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Starlink had resumed operating at speeds exceeding 160 km/h. Interia also notes that in 2022, Musk ordered Starlink access to be disabled in the Kherson and Donetsk regions, explaining this by concerns about possible escalation by Russia.

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