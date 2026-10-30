In Dnipro, a drone from Russia, the aggressor state, attacked a busy railway platform. At least 14 people were killed and another 14 were injured, The Guardian reports. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack horrific and said that sanctions against Moscow and its war machine should not be eased while Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.

Another Russian strike on Dnipro hit a student dormitory and caused a fire. According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, 350,000 households were left without electricity as a result of the attacks.

Attack on Kyiv

Later that same day, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a strike on warehouse premises and a fire on the left bank of the capital. Emergency services were heading to the scene.

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Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has intelligence indicating that Russia is preparing new ballistic missile strikes. According to him, Ukraine needs means to counter these attacks, as well as appropriate decisions from its partners.

Europe’s reaction and the situation in Oleshky

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for something far greater than a local ceasefire. European Council President António Costa called the strikes on Dnipro brutal and devastating and urged increased pressure on Russia. He said that the EU would continue to support Ukraine and pressure Moscow until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

Meanwhile, in Oleshky, temporarily occupied by Russia, a fragile local ceasefire continued for a third day. The city has been under Russian occupation since 2022, and its residents had suffered for months from shortages of food, water and medicine, according to the publication. Ukraine and Russia reported their readiness to begin an operation to deliver aid and evacuate residents.

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