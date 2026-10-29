In Kyiv, rocket debris fell in the courtyard of a residential complex

In Kyiv’s Dnipro District, rocket debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex following a rocket attack. At another location, the shock wave shattered windows in a residential building.

In the Dnipro district of the capital, rocket debris fell onto the grounds of a residential complex and caught fire. Additionally, at another location, the shock wave shattered windows in a residential building.

Reports of damage to the “Comfort Town” residential complex have also appeared on social media. According to information circulating in local media, significant destruction was recorded there as a result of the strike.

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Information regarding the number of casualties, the extent of the damage, and the exact circumstances of the strike is currently being verified. Details regarding the consequences of the attack may be updated. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On the evening of October 29, several explosions were heard in Kyiv. In the Darnytskyi district, Russian forces struck warehouse buildings, causing a fire.

As a reminder, Ukrainian intelligence obtained information that Russian troops were preparing new ballistic attacks against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 29 in his address.

On the evening of October 26, Russian ballistic missiles struck the grounds of one of Kyiv’s universities and the surrounding area. The strike also hit Kyoto Park, an area near a metro station and residential buildings.

Private air defense forces have already destroyed more than 60 aerial targets using automated turrets. These systems are used to detect and engage aerial threats.

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