Kyiv Under Ballistic Attack: Five Explosions Heard

On the evening of October 29, five explosions were heard in Kyiv. The air raid siren sounded after the strikes had already occurred.

It is currently unknown where the missiles struck or whether there were any casualties.

Telegram channels reported that smoke was rising from the sites of the explosions.

As a reminder, Ukrainian intelligence has obtained information that Russian forces are preparing new ballistic missile attacks against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 29 in his address.

On the evening of October 26, Russian ballistic missiles struck the grounds of one of Kyiv’s universities and the surrounding area. The strike also hit Kyoto Park, an area near a metro station and residential buildings.

Private air defense forces have already destroyed more than 60 aerial targets using automated turrets. These systems are used to detect and engage aerial threats.



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