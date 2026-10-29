Russian troops have once again attacked Dnipro’s energy infrastructure. The strike damaged equipment in the main power grids, leaving some residents of the city and surrounding areas without power. Utility workers are already working to restore power.

In Dnipro, equipment on the main power grids was damaged as a result of yet another Russian attack. Because of this, part of the city—including residents on the right and left banks—was left without power. The power outage also affected areas near the regional center. The report did not specify the exact number of customers left without power.

Utility workers are working to restore power

Specialists have already begun work to restore power to residents as quickly as possible. Utility workers must repair the damaged equipment and ensure the supply of electricity. There is currently no information on the exact timeline for restoring power. This will depend on the nature of the damage and the progress of repair work.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure pose risks to the stable power supply of the city and surrounding areas. Currently, the main task for utility workers is to repair the damage and restore power to consumers, according to DTEK.

Following yet another terrorist attack on Dnipro, Russian propaganda has, as usual, launched a wave of disinformation claiming that Ukrainian air defense forces are allegedly to blame for the tragedy. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy’s goal is obvious and unchanged—a cynical justification of its own war crimes, intimidation of Ukrainians, and attempts to shift responsibility for civilian casualties.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro. The attack killed 14 civilians and injured more than 10 others, many of whom are in serious condition.

Ukrzaliznytsia has clarified the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.





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