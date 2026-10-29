The Air Force displayed the wreckage of a Russian drone that killed 14 people in Dnipro

Following yet another terrorist attack on Dnipro, Russian propaganda, as usual, launched a wave of disinformation claiming that Ukrainian air defense forces were allegedly to blame for the tragedy. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy’s goal is obvious and unchanged—to cynically justify its own war crimes, intimidate Ukrainians, and attempt to shift the blame for civilian casualties.

To confirm the direct hit, military personnel released photos from the scene. The photos show the engine of a Russian jet-powered drone lying directly in the crater on the platform of the Dnipro train station, which is further evidence of a deliberate Russian strike against civilian infrastructure and people.

The Air Force urged citizens to rely exclusively on verified sources of information.

Source: Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro. The attack killed 14 civilians and injured more than 10 others, many of whom are in critical condition.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

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