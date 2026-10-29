Three Ukrainian organizations—Razom for Ukraine, the American Coalition for Ukraine, and Nova Ukraine—published an advertisement in the American newspaper *New York Post* calling on Washington to increase pressure on Russia, not Ukraine.

The ad quoted U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s words addressed to Vladimir Putin: “You are a humanist, sir, and I salute you for that.”

Alongside this, the authors of the appeal recalled the Russian strike on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, which, according to the data cited in the ad, killed 17 people. Among the victims were a mother and child holding hands.

The appeal was released amid an evacuation operation in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. Ukrainian organizations called on the U.S. government to hold Russia accountable for the deaths of Ukrainian civilians and to direct diplomatic pressure primarily at Moscow.

Journalist Ostap Yarysh reported on the advertising campaign.

Source: Ostap Yarysh (Facebook).

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was stated on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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