The SSO has created an interactive map of Ukrainian resistance under occupation

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released an interactive map showing how Ukrainians are resisting the Russian occupation. It compiles publicly known and verified actions by the Special Operations Forces Resistance Movement and civilians who continue to fight in temporarily occupied and already liberated territories. The map includes a chronology of events, a breakdown by region, and links to relevant news articles.

For the first time, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released an interactive chronicle of Ukrainian resistance in temporarily occupied and de-occupied territories. The launch of the resource was announced by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The map helps illustrate how Ukrainians continue to resist the occupation and maintain ties with Ukraine. It compiles information on the activities of the Special Operations Forces’ Resistance Movement, as well as on self-organized civilian resistance. Users can view events by region, follow their chronology, and find materials detailing specific instances of resistance.

undefined

According to SSO representatives, the resource covers various forms of resistance. This includes not only active actions against Russian occupation forces but also the nonviolent resistance that Ukrainians engage in as part of their daily lives.

The map shows only a portion of the resistance

The SSO emphasizes that the published information does not reflect the full scale of the Ukrainian underground. Some of the operations and actions carried out by resistance members remain confidential, as disclosing details could endanger their safety, the lives of their loved ones, or the execution of future missions. “Behind every marker on this map are people who, under occupation, continue to resist and maintain ties with Ukraine,” noted a representative of the Resistance Movement of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also emphasized that Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories continue to act, choosing methods of resistance depending on the circumstances and their own capabilities. According to him, the cases shown on the map represent only a small fraction of what is actually happening.

What Forms Does Resistance Take in the Occupied Territories?

The Special Operations Forces explain that resistance to the Russian occupation can take various forms. For example, people may preserve the Ukrainian language, culture, and traditions despite pressure from the occupying authorities. Such actions help maintain Ukrainian identity even under difficult conditions. At the same time, resistance may also involve more active actions against the enemy, including sabotage at facilities used by the Russian military. However, due to the risks to underground operatives, information about such operations can only be made public when it does not jeopardize people’s safety or future missions.

The Special Operations Forces (SSO) press service also reiterated that participation in the Resistance Movement is voluntary and confidential. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are responsible for training and coordinating those who join this movement. The agency notes that this organization helps citizens who are ready to resist the occupation to act in a coordinated manner and support Ukraine’s defense and security forces.

The main goal of the Resistance Movement is to help Ukrainian defenders liberate territories under Russian control. The new interactive map is designed to document known instances of resistance and demonstrate that even under occupation, Ukrainians continue to stand up to the invaders. The map is available on the Resistance Movement’s official website.

Over the past two months, operators from the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have eliminated more than 25 occupiers and captured another 13. During a series of special operations, Ukrainian troops also regained control of the town of Novoselivka and obtained intelligence.

Operators from the 6th Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Special Operations Forces (Rangers) carried out a covert raid on a Russian military position in the eastern sector. After the enemy refused to surrender, the soldiers cleared the dugout, killed one Russian soldier, and seized weapons and documents.

Read us on