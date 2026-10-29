A fire broke out in Kyiv's Darnytskyi District following a ballistic attack — Klitschko

On the evening of October 29, several explosions were heard in Kyiv. In the Darnytskyi district, Russian forces struck warehouse buildings. A fire broke out.

“Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack. Stay in shelters! In the Darnytskyi district, storage buildings were hit. There is a fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As a reminder, Ukrainian intelligence has obtained information that Russian troops are preparing new ballistic missile attacks against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 29 in his address.

On the evening of October 26, Russian ballistic missiles struck the grounds of one of Kyiv’s universities and the surrounding area. The strike also hit Kyoto Park, an area near a metro station and residential buildings.

Private air defense forces have already destroyed more than 60 aerial targets using automated turrets. These systems are used to detect and engage aerial threats.

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