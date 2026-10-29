A Russian strike on Chernihiv claimed the life of a 15-year-old gymnast

As a result of the Russian attack on downtown Chernihiv on October 29, 15-year-old Yana Peshkova was killed. The girl practiced rhythmic gymnastics at the local Magic Sports studio, where she is remembered as a cheerful, sincere, and smiling student. It later emerged that another 15-year-old girl, Maria Mozgova, was also killed in the same strike.

The Russian attack on Chernihiv on October 29 claimed the life of 15-year-old Yana Peshkova. The girl was a student at the local rhythmic gymnastics studio, Magic Sports. The studio said that Yana was not just one of their students, but part of a large sports family. There, they remember the girl, her smile, her dreams, and her plans—all of which are now destined never to come true. “She was only 15 years old. She was a student at our studio, part of our sports family. A young girl who had her whole life ahead of her, so many dreams, plans, and happy moments… But Russia decided otherwise,” wrote representatives of Magic Sports.

For the coaches and those who trained alongside Yana, her death was a devastating loss. The studio emphasized that she will forever remain in their memories as a bright, sincere, and smiling young woman. “There are no words capable of easing such pain. May her memory live on. Our Yana—our little angel,” the statement reads.

Representatives of Magic Sports also expressed their condolences to her family, friends, and everyone who knew Yana. Her life was cut short at age 15—an age when so many discoveries, plans, and opportunities still lay ahead.

Another schoolgirl died alongside Yana

It later emerged that another girl had died as a result of the Russian strike on Chernihiv. She was 15-year-old Maria Mozgova. Both girls were students at Chernihiv Lyceum No. 1. Their lives were cut short by the Russian attack on the city center. The deaths of the two schoolgirls were yet another tragic consequence of the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. According to a report from the sports studio, Yana was part of their community, where she will be remembered as a talented and cheerful girl.

May Yana Peshkova and Maria Mozgova rest in peace. Our condolences go out to their families, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew them. Representatives of the sports facility reported her death on Instagram.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops launched an attack using FPV drones along fiber-optic cables against an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

On the night of October 26, Russian troops shelled a private enterprise and a warehouse in the Chernihiv region. The attack caused fires, and two people were injured.

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