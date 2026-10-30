17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine; the number heading to Russia is several times smaller

Seventeen buses carrying residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine via Belarus, while four more buses are transporting people to Russia.

A Ukrainian delegation is accompanying the evacuees to Anapa, Russia. From there, they are scheduled to fly to Belarus, after which they will travel by bus to Ukrainian territory.

Another four buses are heading to Russia. There is currently no information on the number of people in each group.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel.

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